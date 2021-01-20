Jayendra Naidoo exits Pepkor board over Steinhoff tussle
Litigation between Naidoo and Steinhoff behind his exit from the board
20 January 2021 - 22:48
Jayendra Naidoo has stepped down from the Pepkor board over a legal tussle with Steinhoff, the JSE-listed retail group announced on Wednesday evening.
Naidoo has been a non-executive director of Pepkor since its listing in 2017 and was chair of the company from 2017 to 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now