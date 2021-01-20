Companies / Retail & Consumer Jayendra Naidoo exits Pepkor board over Steinhoff tussle Litigation between Naidoo and Steinhoff behind his exit from the board BL PREMIUM

Jayendra Naidoo has stepped down from the Pepkor board over a legal tussle with Steinhoff, the JSE-listed retail group announced on Wednesday evening.

Naidoo has been a non-executive director of Pepkor since its listing in 2017 and was chair of the company from 2017 to 2020...