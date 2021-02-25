JSE enjoys surprisingly good year, eyes Asia in search of growth
CEO Leila Fourie says their business model proved to be resilient, cash generative and able to adapt quickly during the difficult year
25 February 2021 - 20:21
The JSE posted growth in full-year earnings for 2020, benefiting from the unprecedented volatility in world markets during the year induced by the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.
The group increased revenue 13% to R2.5bn and lifted profit after tax by 12% to R778m, which provided more than enough scope to declare an ordinary dividend of R7.25 per share. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now