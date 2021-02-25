Companies / Financial Services JSE enjoys surprisingly good year, eyes Asia in search of growth CEO Leila Fourie says their business model proved to be resilient, cash generative and able to adapt quickly during the difficult year BL PREMIUM

The JSE posted growth in full-year earnings for 2020, benefiting from the unprecedented volatility in world markets during the year induced by the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

The group increased revenue 13% to R2.5bn and lifted profit after tax by 12% to R778m, which provided more than enough scope to declare an ordinary dividend of R7.25 per share. ..