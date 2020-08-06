Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How the JSE performed in the face of the pandemic

JSE CEO Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the exchange’s interim results

06 August 2020 - 08:52 Business Day TV
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE has managed double-digit growth during its interim period, despite the pandemic.

Revenue grew 22% while headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by a similar margin. The group’s expenses, however, increased by 20%.

Business Day TV spoke to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the company’s performance.

