News Leader
WATCH: How the JSE performed in the face of the pandemic
JSE CEO Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the exchange’s interim results
06 August 2020 - 08:52
The JSE has managed double-digit growth during its interim period, despite the pandemic.
Revenue grew 22% while headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by a similar margin. The group’s expenses, however, increased by 20%.
Business Day TV spoke to JSE CEO Leila Fourie about the company’s performance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.