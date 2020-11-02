Companies / Financial Services NEW INSTRUMENTS JSE takes steps to lure more capital Stock and bond markets operator to approach regulators about listing instruments across a range of currencies including the US dollar BL PREMIUM

JSE Ltd, the stock and bond markets operator, will approach regulators about listing instruments across a range of currencies including the US dollar as part of sweeping proposals aimed at positioning itself as the centre of capital-raising on the continent.

"SA has embarked on a process of modernising its exchange control standards in line with international best practice. These reforms will go a long way in positioning SA as a competitive investment destination, opening the door for increased international investment and laying the foundation to securing OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] status for SA," says JSE CEO Leila Fourie.