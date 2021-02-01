Companies / Financial Services

Julius Baer posts 50% rise in 2020 profit on booming markets and wealthy clients

Bank announces Sf450m buyback and higher dividend

01 February 2021 - 17:34 Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
The company's logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss private bank Julius Baer in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
The company's logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss private bank Julius Baer in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Zurich  —  Julius Baer posted a 50% rise in 2020 net profit on Monday and said it planned a share buyback, as booming markets and strong client trading helped the Swiss wealth manager overshoot its midterm targets.

But shares fell 2.7% in Zurich, as analysts said low and negative interest rates were likely to weigh on the group and strong client trading was unlikely to maintain its bumper pace.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Sf698m ($783m) for 2020, as financial instrument gains and a surge in client transactions offset weak interest income.

“We delivered on the first leg of the three-year transformation strategy presented in February 2020,” CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said, adding that “structural difficulties” in the overall environment posed challenges ahead.

“In light of current industry challenges, from negative interest rates to a weak US dollar, we will stay our course and remain fully focused on achieving the 2022 targets we set a year ago,” he said.

The bank said it intended to begin buying back up to Sf450m of shares in March and proposed a 17% dividend hike to Sf1.75 per share.

“These are solid results,” Citi analysts wrote, but said they expected “low single digit consensus downgrades” due to lower net interest income and because the current boom in transactions was not expected to continue.

Wealth managers saw a boon from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, benefiting from bumper client activity levels and amassing fewer loan loss risks than high street peers.

Rickenbacher, appointed CEO in September 2019, has said he wants to focus the Zurich-based wealth manager more on the ultra-wealthy and trim costs, which he told analysts in a call on Monday would affect up to 280 jobs in 2021.

The strategy helped it achieve an adjusted cost-income ratio of 66.4% in 2020, ahead of its midterm target of 67% by 2022.

Baer saw Sf15.1bn inflows for 2020, as fresh client money and booming equity markets pushed the lender's managed assets up to Sf434bn. But net interest income fell nearly a quarter due to lower interest rates.

The bank reported a Sf190m goodwill impairment related to its Italian subsidiary Kairos, which has been dogged by poor performance and outflows since 2018.

It also reported a Sf73m legal provision related to a US investigation into its dealings with global soccer body Fifa.

Reuters 

