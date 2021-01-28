Chinese media support HSBC’s decision to freeze legislator’s account

Hong Kong — HSBC Holdings CEO Noel Quinn’s defence of the bank’s move to freeze a former Hong Kong legislator’s account has gained support from Chinese media and the city’s government.

Quinn, who was grilled by UK legislators on Tuesday, said HSBC’s decision to freeze the account was purely driven by the need to comply with local laws, and that he wasn’t in a position to make a “moral or political judgment” on such matters. He also said he was “trying to stay out of the politics of one country vs another and do the right thing by our customers.”

The Hong Kong government said in a statement late Wednesday that it condemns “misleading remarks against police investigation and pressure from foreign politicians exerted on financial institutions fulfilling their obligations.” The statement didn’t name any banks or politicians.

The London-based bank, which counts Hong Kong as its largest market, has been caught in the midst of growing tension as China tightens control over the former British colony. The bank has faced criticism in China for co-operating with the investigation into Huawei, and drawn rebukes in Washington and London after its top executive in Asia in 2020 publicly endorsed a controversial security law imposed on the city.

“While local financial institutions have been complying with the laws of Hong Kong and fulfilling their responsibilities regarding the handling of funds from suspected money-laundering activities in accordance with the law, some foreign politicians attempted to exert pressure on them,” the Hong Kong government said.

An HSBC spokesperson declined to comment.

Quinn’s comments were also picked up on in mainland China. The Communist Party-backed tabloid Global Times on Wednesday published a story with the headline, “HSBC chief takes rational stance on Hong Kong: analysts.”

That contrasted with Chinese press coverage of the bank in the past. In July last year, the People’s Daily published an opinion piece saying that the bank is an accomplice of the US and fabricated evidence on Huawei. Global Times has also previously reported the lender could be put on an “unreliable entities list”.

China is key to the bank’s turnaround plans, which include shifting billions in capital to expand in Asia and cutting back in Europe and the US

Bloomberg