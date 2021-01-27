Companies COMPANY COMMENT African Bank saga highlights need for executive compatibility CEO Basani Maluleke resigned after personality clash with chair Thabo Dloti BL PREMIUM

The news regarding the departure of African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke, primarily due to a personality clash with chair Thabo Dloti, highlights the complexities of the delicate but fundamentally important relationship between a company’s chair and CEO.

Heavily regulated entities such as banks and insurance companies (African Bank is both) dictate that boards take a firmer hand than most to ensure the highest level of oversight and governance, especially in the wake of Steinhoff, and African Bank itself...