Quilter reports rising net inflows

London-based Quilter says it upped its client retention during 2020, which helped offset lower sales and volatile equity markets.

Old Mutual’s former wealth management business reported assets under management and administration rose 7.1% to £117.8bn (R2.46-trillion) in its year to end-December, while net inflows rose to £1.6bn, from £300m previously.

This was in spite of gross sales falling 11.4% to £10.9bn in the year, while fourth quarter net inflows declined 20% to £400m.

CEO Paul Feeney said 2020 was a year of “unprecedented challenges in so many respects and one of extraordinary market volatility”.

“It is in challenging times like these that our advice-based model comes to the fore and this is reflected through the higher levels of client retention experienced in 2020, at 92% versus 88% in 2019,” Feeney said.

In morning trade on Tuesday Quilter's share was marginally higher at R31.75, having risen 3.76% over the past 12 months.

