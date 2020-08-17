Companies / Financial Services Insurers under pressure to provide relief to big tourism firms So far the relief offered by short-term insurers under business interruption policies has been limited to small and medium enterprises BL PREMIUM

An industry body representing insurance claimants has called for the inclusion of larger tourism businesses in interim relief payments. The tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), the loss adjustment firm which is representing more than 700 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector, said on Monday that excluding larger tourism businesses from the interim relief payments will impact on thousands of jobs and local communities.