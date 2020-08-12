Companies / Energy

Renewable energy firm Montauk posts 27% profit hit

Shares fall 13% after the company reports weak first half financials

12 August 2020 - 20:21 Ntando Thukwana
Picture: 123RF/ SCANRAIL
Renewable energy firm Montauk reported a double digit profit loss for the first half of its financial year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s revenue dropped 8% to $46.4m (R808.7m) in the period while profits fell 27% to $10.8m. It posted total renewable natural gas (RNG) revenue of $37.7m while renewable electric generation (REG) total revenue fell to $9m, the company said in its financial statement for the six months through June.

The energy company, which collects gas and produces electricity at US landfill sites, said the first six months was adversely affected by the failure of one of its two production engines at Montauk’s McCarty RNG facility. Production had been limited until the company started commissioning a replacement engine in April 2020, it said.

The company recognised about $2.9m in insurance proceeds which were related to the engine failure at one of its RNG facilities.

“Of the $2.9m, $2.2m was for business interruption and $800,000 was for property, plant and equipment damage,” it said.

Shares in the company crashed and ended trade on Wednesday  13.11% weaker at R33.

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za

Falling gas prices deflate Montauk Energy profits

Expenses for the company’s renewable gas facilities also rose, primarily due to two new facilities beginning operations
Companies
9 months ago

Montauk Energy slumps almost 20% after earnings warning

The company, which is due to release results on Thursday, did not give a reason for why headline earnings per share would fall as much as 91.1%
Companies
9 months ago

Montauk Energy’s financial director switches to CEO

Sean McClain will replace Martin Ryan at the beginning of October at alternative energy company
Companies
10 months ago

