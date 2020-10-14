Coronation Fund Managers notes slight dip in assets under management
Assets under management fell marginally year on year to R569bn at the end of September, but has recovered about 12% since the end of March
14 October 2020 - 15:46
Coronation Fund Managers said on Wednesday assets under management had recovered over the past six months, but had still dipped slightly on a year-on-year basis to end-September.
Assets under management stood at R569bn, from R571bn a year earlier, the group said in a trading update.
The group had reported net outflows of 5.8% for its SA institutional assets in its six months to end-March, while assets under management fell 11% to R508bn as Covid-19 battered global markets.
Coronation said on Wednesday it expects headline earnings per share to rise between 10% to 20% in its year to end-September, from 341.9c in the prior comparative period.
In afternoon trade, Coronation’s share price was up 2.86% to R41.66, having risen 4.28% so far in 2020.
