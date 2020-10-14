Companies / Financial Services

Coronation Fund Managers notes slight dip in assets under management

Assets under management fell marginally year on year to R569bn at the end of September, but has recovered about 12% since the end of March

14 October 2020 - 15:46 Karl Gernetzky
Coronation Fund Managers said on Wednesday assets under management had recovered over the past six months, but had still dipped slightly on a year-on-year basis to end-September.

Assets under management stood at R569bn, from R571bn a year earlier, the group said in a trading update.

The group had reported net outflows of 5.8% for its SA institutional assets in its six months to end-March, while assets under management fell 11% to R508bn as Covid-19 battered global markets.

Coronation said on Wednesday it expects headline earnings per share to rise between 10% to 20% in its year to end-September, from 341.9c in the prior comparative period.

In afternoon trade, Coronation’s share price was up 2.86% to R41.66, having risen 4.28% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Offshore investing: Opportunity in volatility

Emerging market economies offer attractive long-term growth prospects, writes Pedro van Gaalen
Companies
1 month ago

Multi asset high equity funds: The one-stop shop solution

The high equity funds lost R18bn last year and at current trends the fast-growing money market funds will overtake them in about a year’s time
Companies
2 weeks ago

Market rebound helps lift Ninety One and Coronation

Ninety One assets under management rose to £118bn during the prior quarter, while Coronation's increased to R570bn
Companies
2 months ago

