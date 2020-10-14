Coronation Fund Managers notes slight dip in assets under management

Coronation Fund Managers said on Wednesday assets under management had recovered over the past six months, but had still dipped slightly on a year-on-year basis to end-September.

Assets under management stood at R569bn, from R571bn a year earlier, the group said in a trading update.

The group had reported net outflows of 5.8% for its SA institutional assets in its six months to end-March, while assets under management fell 11% to R508bn as Covid-19 battered global markets.

Coronation said on Wednesday it expects headline earnings per share to rise between 10% to 20% in its year to end-September, from 341.9c in the prior comparative period.

In afternoon trade, Coronation’s share price was up 2.86% to R41.66, having risen 4.28% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za