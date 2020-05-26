Coronation outlook is gloomy with pool of savers shrinking
26 May 2020 - 19:20
Coronation Fund Managers, SA’s second-largest money manager, has forecast a bleak outlook amid a struggling economy, with the pool of savers shrinking.
The firm’s forecast comes after it bled assets in the first half of its fiscal year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now