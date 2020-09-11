Companies / Financial Services

Sasfin warns of loss amid credit impairments and weakening economy

The group expects a headline loss for its year to end-June, but Sasfin Wealth posted record growth in assets under advice and management

11 September 2020 - 10:06 Karl Gernetzky
Financial services provider Sasfin Holding has warned it has swung into a loss in its year to end-June, amid credit impairments and writedowns to reflect deteriorating economic conditions.

The group expects a headline loss per share of between 148c and 156c to end-June, from headline earnings per share of 501c previously, but adjustments should largely be one-off, the group said.

Sasfin said net available cash rose to R2.38bn, from R2.07bn previously, while Sasfin Wealth posted record growth in assets under advice and management of 18.45% to R48.7bn.

Sasfin said it was focused on improving its business through adoption of digital technologies, which along with steps to manage cash, “will ensure that the group is well-positioned to take advantage of both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities.”

In morning trade on Friday Sasfin’s share was up 5.92% to R17, having fallen 41.32% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sasfin sees more than 20% drop in earnings as impairments increase

The company expects a fall  in loans and advances which will result in lower than expected income for the full year period
Companies
3 months ago

Sasfin and Arise call off investment talks due to Covid-19

Sasfin said in November that Arise was considering taking a stake in the group
Companies
3 months ago

Sasfin warns things could get worse for struggling businesses

The group is going to be cautious about extending credit, with the coronavirus expected to add additional strain for businesses already battling
Companies
5 months ago

