Sasfin warns of loss amid credit impairments and weakening economy

Financial services provider Sasfin Holding has warned it has swung into a loss in its year to end-June, amid credit impairments and writedowns to reflect deteriorating economic conditions.

The group expects a headline loss per share of between 148c and 156c to end-June, from headline earnings per share of 501c previously, but adjustments should largely be one-off, the group said.

Sasfin said net available cash rose to R2.38bn, from R2.07bn previously, while Sasfin Wealth posted record growth in assets under advice and management of 18.45% to R48.7bn.

Sasfin said it was focused on improving its business through adoption of digital technologies, which along with steps to manage cash, “will ensure that the group is well-positioned to take advantage of both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities.”

In morning trade on Friday Sasfin’s share was up 5.92% to R17, having fallen 41.32% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za