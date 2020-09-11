Sasfin warns of loss amid credit impairments and weakening economy
The group expects a headline loss for its year to end-June, but Sasfin Wealth posted record growth in assets under advice and management
Financial services provider Sasfin Holding has warned it has swung into a loss in its year to end-June, amid credit impairments and writedowns to reflect deteriorating economic conditions.
The group expects a headline loss per share of between 148c and 156c to end-June, from headline earnings per share of 501c previously, but adjustments should largely be one-off, the group said.
Sasfin said net available cash rose to R2.38bn, from R2.07bn previously, while Sasfin Wealth posted record growth in assets under advice and management of 18.45% to R48.7bn.
Sasfin said it was focused on improving its business through adoption of digital technologies, which along with steps to manage cash, “will ensure that the group is well-positioned to take advantage of both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities.”
In morning trade on Friday Sasfin’s share was up 5.92% to R17, having fallen 41.32% so far in 2020.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.