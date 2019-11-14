Companies / Financial Services

Sasfin shares spike on identity of likely investor

14 November 2019 - 19:34 Warren Thompson
Michael Sassoon. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Michael Sassoon. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Shares of boutique financial services group Sasfin holdings jumped more than 13% on Thursday after it said that a Dutch investment company intends to buy equity in the business.

Sasfin’s share price jumped by as much as 18% after a stock exchange announcement on Thursday that it was in discussions with investment company Arise that could lead to the latter becoming a “shareholder of reference”.

Sasfin’s share price closed 13.3% higher at R31.50 a share.

Arise is backed by three anchor investors which include the Norwegian private equity fund, Norfund, owned by the Norwegian ministry of foreign affairs. The other two shareholders are Dutch financial services group Rabobank, and the Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO).

Arise’s purpose is to partner sustainable locally owned financial services providers in Sub-Saharan Africa who are “searching for a way to keep their independence but need financial expertise and long-term capital to prosper”.

The company owns stakes in a portfolio of financial services businesses on the continent which most prominently include Togo-based pan-African banking group, Ecobank.

While no definition was provided by Sasfin as to what defines a “shareholder of reference”, one analyst suggested it could mean acquiring a shareholding of 10%-15%. 

According to data supplied by Bloomberg, Sasfin has a free float of 5.3-million shares of 32.3-million issued shares equating to 16% of the issued share capital.

The Sassoon family and black-owned investment group Wiphold own 67% of Sasfin.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Sasfin building a digital bank to serve small business

CEO Michael Sassoon says digital banks are becoming commonplace, but no-one understands how to build one for SMEs such as Sasfin
Companies
1 month ago

Standard Bank’s SimplyBlu takes e-commerce to business banking space

The bank has launched an all-inclusive online store hosting and digital payment package to garner market share in the SME banking segment
Companies
5 months ago

STUART THEOBALD: Competition in retail banking starts hotting up

Discovery, Tyme Bank, Bank Zero, the refreshed African Bank and newly invigorated Sasfin need to raise deposits to begin financing their asset ...
Opinion
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

The JSE is over a barrel

Features / Cover Story

Aspen on track to meet its debt targets, says CEO Stephen Saad

Companies / Healthcare

Tiger Brands weighs offers for listeriosis-hit Enterprise

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.