Companies / Financial Services Sasfin and Hello Paisa bring new bank offering to life BL PREMIUM

Sasfin together with money transfer company Hello Paisa have launched a low-cost banking product to rival others in the mass market segment.

Hello Paisa is a subsidiary of the Hello Group that began life offering international calling cards before growing to become a mobile virtual network operator selling SIM cards and airtime through its own distribution network. Since 2015, it has operated a money transfer business which has served about 400,000 customers.