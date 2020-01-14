Sasfin and Hello Paisa bring new bank offering to life
14 January 2020 - 20:20
Sasfin together with money transfer company Hello Paisa have launched a low-cost banking product to rival others in the mass market segment.
Hello Paisa is a subsidiary of the Hello Group that began life offering international calling cards before growing to become a mobile virtual network operator selling SIM cards and airtime through its own distribution network. Since 2015, it has operated a money transfer business which has served about 400,000 customers.
