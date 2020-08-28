Companies / Financial Services

Brimstone warns loss will widen amid downward valuations

The largest shareholder of Sea Harvest says its first half headline loss could widen as much as 35%

28 August 2020 - 10:18 karl gernetzky
Empowerment venture Brimstone has the controlling stake in fishing group Sea Harvest. Picture: SUPPLIED
Empowerment venture Brimstone has the controlling stake in fishing group Sea Harvest. Picture: SUPPLIED

Brimstone Investments, the largest shareholder of Sea Harvest, has warned that its half-year loss is expected to widen amid downward pressure on valuations of its listed investments.

The group expects a headline loss per share of between 73.6c and 81c, a 23%-35% increase on the prior period’s 59.9c, which has been adjusted to account for a capitalisation issue in May.

The group had opted to distribute new shares to shareholders rather than pay a dividend, to preserve cash.

As at the end of December, Brimstone held 54.2% of Sea Harvest, and 24% of Oceana. It also had stakes in, among others, Stadio and Life Healthcare.

Brimstone had an intrinsic net asset value of R3.35bn as at the end of December, with its stake in Sea Harvest worth R2.3bn.

In morning trade on Friday, Brimstone’s share was unchanged at R4.50, having fallen 37.87% so far in 2020. Sea Harvest has fallen just less than 7% in the year to date, while Oceana has lost about 6.6%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Investment companies: Missing keys to the lock

For investment firms, realising the worth of their assets is tricky, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
2 months ago

Food counters to nibble on

The large food companies have had a torrid time, but there’s potential in the mid-cap sector, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
2 months ago

Brimstone to reduce its stake in Equites Property Fund

Brimstone plans to cut its holding from  5.68% to about 2.27% and use the proceeds to pay off debt
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sasol shutters Lake Charles plant due to ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Massmart turns to Walmart to get out of its slump
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Aspen raises dividend hopes as it slashes debt ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Brimstone eyes NHI opportunities

Companies / Industrials

Brimstone to issue new shares in place of dividend

Companies / Industrials

Sea Harvest: Worth watching in uncertain times

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.