Brimstone warns loss will widen amid downward valuations

Brimstone Investments, the largest shareholder of Sea Harvest, has warned that its half-year loss is expected to widen amid downward pressure on valuations of its listed investments.

The group expects a headline loss per share of between 73.6c and 81c, a 23%-35% increase on the prior period’s 59.9c, which has been adjusted to account for a capitalisation issue in May.

The group had opted to distribute new shares to shareholders rather than pay a dividend, to preserve cash.

As at the end of December, Brimstone held 54.2% of Sea Harvest, and 24% of Oceana. It also had stakes in, among others, Stadio and Life Healthcare.

Brimstone had an intrinsic net asset value of R3.35bn as at the end of December, with its stake in Sea Harvest worth R2.3bn.

In morning trade on Friday, Brimstone’s share was unchanged at R4.50, having fallen 37.87% so far in 2020. Sea Harvest has fallen just less than 7% in the year to date, while Oceana has lost about 6.6%.

