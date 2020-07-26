Pandemic pushes Liberty to speed up digital transformation
Insurers that have been relying on direct sales and personal interaction have been forced to rethink the way clients are served
26 July 2020 - 17:53
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused SA’s third-largest life insurer, Liberty Life Holdings, to fast-track its digital transformation as the government-imposed lockdown causes consumers across all sectors to migrate to the digital world.
While some companies in other industries have undergone big technology overhauls over time, SA’s life insurance industry has been seen as a slow adopter. But Covid-19 has pushed even the traditional insurers, which have for a long time relied heavily on direct sales and personal interaction, to rethink they way they serve clients.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now