Pandemic pushes Liberty to speed up digital transformation Insurers that have been relying on direct sales and personal interaction have been forced to rethink the way clients are served

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused SA’s third-largest life insurer, Liberty Life Holdings, to fast-track its digital transformation as the government-imposed lockdown causes consumers across all sectors to migrate to the digital world.

While some companies in other industries have undergone big technology overhauls over time, SA’s life insurance industry has been seen as a slow adopter. But Covid-19 has pushed even the traditional insurers, which have for a long time relied heavily on direct sales and personal interaction, to rethink they way they serve clients.