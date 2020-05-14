Insuring against contagion

Abulela Gazi, head of business solutions at Metropolitan, says the company’s products are designed to help clients through extreme events. The Metropolitan funeral plan is designed to allow clients to miss up to four premiums before the policy lapses, and it can be reinstated without any waiting period.

Tabby Tsengiwe, head of communications at Old Mutual, says the group’s financial strength targets are set at a level that enables it to survive a "perfect storm" — presumably including not having a permanent CEO. She assures clients that Old Mutual, which paid out its final 2019 dividend last week, will meet its obligations. The insurer is in a closed period but will give the market a business update soon.

Karin Muller, CEO of Sanlam Individual Life, says the spread of Covid-19 is constantly being assessed and the views of life insurers could change on a monthly or even weekly basis. But she says that for now it is not appropriate to increase premiums for new clients, given the additional financial pressure everyone is facing.

Sanlam has a R1bn pandemic reserve to serve as a buffer, but anything above this will hit the bottom line, though it can still be funded through general reserves.

Liberty has been the most proactive at reviewing its product suite. It has suspended sales of its retrenchment protector and income protector products with short waiting periods such as seven days or a month, and has introduced three-month waiting periods for some high-risk occupations.

Dave Jewell, head of Liberty Retail, says the uncertainty is so great that the suspended products cannot be priced "responsibly". He says all existing policies will be honoured. "But we also have to protect our business to ensure that we continue honouring our commitments."

Jewell says Liberty’s premium rates for new business "are based on our expectations over the full term of the policy" and will not be affected.

He says it is far quicker to change underwriting practices such as waiting periods and new forms of testing than it is to change prices.

Liberty decided to remove the three-month Covid-19 exclusion from new policies once it became clear that the government was taking proactive measures through the lockdown.

Gazi says that given the nature of Covid-19, and the probability that it will be a passing phenomenon, the industry is unlikely to impose a standard exclusion.

Stephen van Niekerk, head of Momentum Life, says that while the company has not taken products off the shelf, it will be more cautious about pricing policies such as income protection with short waiting periods and retrenchment cover.

Muller says Sanlam has not formally withdrawn any products, but without medical testing it cannot offer temporary income protection or sickness cover with short waiting periods.

"Whether we will be able to offer these will depend on our ability to assess the risk, our ability to manage the anti-selection risks — where those expecting to need the cover sign up — and the heightened claimed risk."