ASSET MANAGERS
Market rebound helps lift Ninety One and Coronation
20 July 2020 - 05:10
SA’s two largest listed asset managers got a lift from a recovery in markets in the three months to June to record healthy growth in the assets they manage.
Ninety One, SA’s biggest, said on Friday its assets jumped about 14% to £118bn (R2.5-trillion) at the end of June, while Coronation Fund Managers saw a 12% increase to R570bn.
