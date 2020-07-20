Companies / Financial Services ASSET MANAGERS Market rebound helps lift Ninety One and Coronation BL PREMIUM

SA’s two largest listed asset managers got a lift from a recovery in markets in the three months to June to record healthy growth in the assets they manage.

Ninety One, SA’s biggest, said on Friday its assets jumped about 14% to £118bn (R2.5-trillion) at the end of June, while Coronation Fund Managers saw a 12% increase to R570bn.