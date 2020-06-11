Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: The good, bad and ugly Foreign assets did not prove to be much of a safe haven in May, with global bonds down 4% BL PREMIUM

The official quarterly unit trust statistics take at least six weeks to be processed, far slower than in the days when Di Turpin ran the Association for Collective Investments with a dedicated focus on the industry.Instead, stats have now to take their turn in the queue alongside life statistics and generic personal finance advice provided by the amorphous Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa).So I must congratulate David Bacher of Corion Capital for filling the gap.The monthly "Corion Report" appears barely 48 hours after month-end and supplies the key data you need about unit trusts.Corion doesn’t try to replace the massive spreadsheets Asisa provides. But speedier updates are vital now that March 31 is history.In May, local bonds had their best return since July 2008, of 7%. With a resurgent rand, also up 7% against the dollar, foreign assets did not prove to be much of a safe haven, with global bonds down 4% and global equities flat.Some of the shares which had been wr...