Companies / Financial Services Q&A: Goldman Sachs's expansion is a vote of confidence in SA New CEO Jonathan Penkin details the ways in which the company is growing its footprint in SA and the rest of the continent

A UCT and Oxford alumnus, Jonathan Penkin’s almost 28-year career in investment banking began with Rothschild in London. It continued with Goldman Sachs, predominantly in the Far East, before he was appointed head of the group’s franchise in Africa last year.

One of the highs of Penkin’s career, which has comprised work in equity advisory, restructurings and privatisations, saw him participate in the world’s largest initial public offering in December 2019 of global oil giant Saudi Aramco.