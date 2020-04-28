China’s biggest banks eke out profit but souring loans threaten outlook

Beijing — China’s biggest banks eked out profit growth in the first quarter even as bad loans climbed with borrowers reeling from the worst economic slump in four decades.

In earnings releases on Tuesday, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) reported a 3% rise in first quarter profit, the slowest since the end of 2018. Bank of Communications posted just a 1.8% gain. Agricultural Bank of China delivered a 4.8% increase, while China Construction Bank saw a 5.1% increase.

While a battery of relief measures are helping to avert a deeper hit, China’s state-owned banks could face a drop in profits in 2020 as the government calls on them to bail out millions of struggling businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Banks in the world’s most populous nation face additional credit costs of almost 1.6-trillion yuan ($226bn), S&P Global forecast earlier in April. Credit losses are cascading through the global banking system, with the biggest US lenders setting aside $25bn to cover bad debt. HSBC Holdings warned on Tuesday its credit losses could reach $11bn in 2020.

“Stabilisation of key economic data is crucial for the net non-performing loan formation rate to peak and balance sheets to recover,” analysts led by Zhang Shuaishuai at China International Capital said in an April 15 note.