Insurer Ping An profits fall more than 40% due to Covid-19

As China has been restricting travel since January, insurance agents have not been able to visit customers to discuss and sell policies

23 April 2020 - 17:22 Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng and Engen Tham
A worker at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, linked to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Picture: REUTERS/DARLEY SHEN
Beijing/Shanghai — Ping An Insurance Group of China, on Thursday, reported a 42.7% drop in first-quarter profit, its biggest fall in quarterly profits in more than eight years, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its businesses.

Ping An, the country’s largest insurer by market value, said net profit fell to 26.063-billion yuan ($3.68bn) in the January-March quarter from 45.52-billion a year earlier.

This marks the biggest drop in its quarterly earnings since the third quarter in 2011 when it reported a 44% year-on-year fall in net profit, Reuters calculations showed.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic will hinder its offline business development, drag down investment income, and increase credit risks in the short term.

China’s economy contracted for the first time on record in the first quarter as the virus shut down factories and shopping malls and put millions out of work.

Ping An’s insurance sales have been hit by the impact of the coronavirus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. As China has been restricting people from travelling since January to contain the spread of the virus, insurance sales agents have not been able to visit customers to discuss policies and get them signed.

Insurers in China, the world’s third-largest insurance market, still generate most of their sales via millions of agents across the country, even as product distribution through digital channels has been gradually growing.

Gross written premiums at Ping An Insurance fell 6% year on year to 257.94-billion yuan in the first quarter, while the number of retail customers increased 1.9% to 204.37-million.

Investment income fell 60.1% to 25.931-billion yuan with a 1.7 percentage points cut in annualised yield, driven by the “nosedive” in capital markets both at home and abroad, the company said.

However, Ping An’s banking business, which accounted for 19% of the quarterly earnings, remained resilient despite the pandemic with a 14.7% year-on-year profit increase in the period.

“With the ongoing global spread of Covid-19, the world economy and international trade are under growing downward pressure, and the international financial market turmoil may escalate,” the group said.

Reuters

Top global oil trader Hin Leong failed to declare $800m losses, court papers show

Hin Leong Trading suffered about $800m in futures losses but these were not reflected in the financial statements
World
2 days ago

Japan boosts fiscal stimulus to $1.1-trillion as coronavirus fallout deepens

Japan boosts its economic stimulus package and triples payouts to households
World
3 days ago

Bank of America sees profits fall as it builds reserves for Covid-19

The steep drop in its first-quarter profit comes as it puts aside $3.6bn for loan-loss provisions
Companies
1 week ago

Coca-cola expects Q2 hit as Covid-19 closes most revenue streams

US stocks fall as oil crash adds to pandemic fears

Solid corporate governance can mitigate pandemic's fallout

