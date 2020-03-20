Companies / Financial Services

Capitec share price rebounds by almost 30%

The banking group’s share price has been under severe pressure recently, which it says is partly as a result of automatic trading

20 March 2020 - 10:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The share price of banking group Capitec surged as much as 30% on Friday morning, recovering from a recent sell-off that the bank says is partly caused by automatic trading. 

Capitec’s share price dropped as much as 28% on Wednesday, leading to concern about the single dramatic fall with the price extending losses by a further 14.69% on Thursday.

Capitec said in a statement on Thursday that international traders motivated by the continued weakening of the rand had sold the bank’s shares on Wednesday, leading to a drop in price.

As the share price dropped, algorithms used by professional traders prompted the automatic disposal of the shares, it said.

Capitec’s share price rose to as much as R88.48 on Friday morning, trading 21.65% up at R83.35 at 10.15am. At the same time, the JSE’s banking index was up 6.92% and the all share 8%.

Capitec’s share price has fallen 42% so far in 2020, while the index has fallen a similar amount.

With Katharine Child

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za 

