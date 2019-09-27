Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Capitec has grown its client base

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s the interim results

27 September 2019 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Capitec has delivered on expectations, reporting a 20% rise in interim profit.

Its customer base increased by 200,000 clients a month during the period and it also reported a smaller impairment charge.

The company’s gross loan book, however, is up 17%, while the gross credit card book has grown by 71%.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Gerrie Fourie to discuss the interim results.

Or listen to the full audio:

