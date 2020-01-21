Companies / Financial Services

Brait to raise R5.25bn in share issuance amid recapitalisation drive

The company has declared its intention to issue some 795-million new shares

21 January 2020
Customers pass mannequins displaying women's clothes as they exit a New Look fashion store in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Investment company Brait said on Tuesday that it has undertaken to raise R5.25bn through issuing new shares, as it seeks to recapitalise it balance sheet and ultimately be in a position to return cash to shareholders.

The company will issue 795-million shares at a price of R6.60, with the offer price representing a 48.6% discount to the company’s closing price on January 20.

Brait intends to use the proceeds for repayment of the remaining £170m worth of bonds due in September, and to partially repay Brait Mauritius’s existing, committed, revolving credit facility, the company said.

“As part of the overall recapitalisation, this provides Brait with a de-geared balance sheet and extended debt maturities, providing an opportunity to drive value in its core portfolio of assets,” the statement read.

Brait announced its intention to raise equity and recapitalise its balance sheet in November, when it also announced a new advisory partner, Ethos Private Equity.

At midday on Tuesday, Brait’s share price was up 1.25% to R13.01, giving it a market capitalisation of R6.84bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

