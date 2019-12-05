Money & Investing Brait: now for the private equity raiders The irony of the company’s rescue by a private equity firm is not lost on its investors, who’ll still need much patience BL PREMIUM

Scepticism abounds that a sweeping overhaul at Brait will finally deliver some cheer to its long-suffering shareholders — former retail tycoon Christo Wiese included.

But Stuart MacKenzie, the CEO of Ethos Private Equity, which is pumping R1.3bn into Brait, stresses that a value unlock is still on the cards.