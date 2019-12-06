Companies / Financial Services WEALTH MANAGEMENT Top wealth managers looking offshore to increase their returns Sygnia’s Magda Wierzycka and Abel Sithole, head of SA's largest state pension fund, underscore a rising trend to boost client returns BL PREMIUM

One of the country’s most famous wealth managers, Magda Wierzycka, and the head of Africa’s biggest pension fund, Abel Sithole, are looking offshore to lift investment returns.

Comments by Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia Asset Management, and Sithole of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) underscore a rising trend in the local asset-management sector to boost client returns with a sluggish economy weighing on the stock market’s performance.