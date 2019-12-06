WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Top wealth managers looking offshore to increase their returns
Sygnia’s Magda Wierzycka and Abel Sithole, head of SA's largest state pension fund, underscore a rising trend to boost client returns
06 December 2019 - 05:10
One of the country’s most famous wealth managers, Magda Wierzycka, and the head of Africa’s biggest pension fund, Abel Sithole, are looking offshore to lift investment returns.
Comments by Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia Asset Management, and Sithole of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) underscore a rising trend in the local asset-management sector to boost client returns with a sluggish economy weighing on the stock market’s performance.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.