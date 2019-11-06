BREAKING NEWS: Absa senior executive Nomkhita Nqweni to leave group
Nqweni was the only female head of a revenue-generating business at the countrys fourth largest bank by market capitalisation
06 November 2019 - 15:57
One of Absa’s most senior female executives, Nomkhita Nqweni, will be leaving the group to pursue personal interests, according to an internal memo seen by Business Day on Wednesday.
Nqweni, as head of the group’s wealth investment management and insurance division was the only female head of a revenue-generating business at the country’s fourth largest bank by market capitalisation. Other divisional heads are Peter Matlare, who is also deputy CEO, Charles Russon, who runs the investment bank, and Arrie Rautenbach, head of personal and business banking.
