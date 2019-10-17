Absa appointed joint bookrunner in Africa’s first US dollar corporate social bond

Bayport Management recently appointed Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) to be the joint bookrunner in the first ever US dollar social bond to be issued by a corporate in Africa.

The $260m senior unsecured social bond, which is due in 2022, was heavily oversubscribed, reflecting investors’ recognition of the positive social impact of Bayport’s services on the markets in which the group operates. The bond has since been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List.

Social bonds are instruments whose proceeds exclusively finance or refinance projects that deliver a wider social impact. In Bayport’s case, this includes job creation through small and medium-sized enterprises financing, and financial inclusion.

Absa’s participation in the Bayport social bond is aligned to the bank’s shared growth strategy, which focuses on providing finance and helping clients achieve sustainable economic growth in the markets where it operates, says David Renwick, head of investment banking at CIB.

He says the Bayport social bond is the first to be raised by a corporate in Africa and its success shows the potential of attracting local and international investors through such instruments to finance investments and projects with a direct and lasting impact in Africa.

“There is a definite trend from global investors to invest in more socially responsible projects and companies because they want to see their funds are being invested in responsible activities. Green bonds were the first type of socially responsible investing instruments and have been around for at least a decade. In Africa, green bonds have been issued in countries such as SA and Nigeria,” says Renwick.

“But social bonds are newer, and while there have been a few such bonds issued in the past, the International Capital Market Association published its Social Bond Guidelines in 2018 to provide a disclosure framework meant to promote integrity in the development of the market by clarifying the approach for issuing a social bond,” he says.