Absa successor to be revealed in January
08 September 2019 - 17:37
Absa Group chair Wendy Lucas-Bull says the group had to do an about-turn on naming its permanent successor to Maria Ramos at the request of its regulator, the SA Reserve Bank.
Absa had previously stated it would name the person before the presentation of its interim results on August 13.
