Companies / Financial Services POWER STRUGGLE Old Mutual digs in as Moyo lawyer warns of lengthy battle BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual is digging in its heels, saying it will not give in and settle with Peter Moyo as it is confident it will be able to overturn a court ruling that ordered it to reinstate the ousted CEO.

The insurer was responding to comments made by Moyo’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, in an exclusive interview with Business Day on Tuesday, in which he warned that the axed CEO’s R250m lawsuit against the company and its directors could drag on for two to four years.