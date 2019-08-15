Money & Investing Old Mutual nonexecs rally against Moyo Old Mutual’s nonexecutive directors fight back as the axed CEO seeks to have them declared delinquent BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual’s board has for the first time come out to publicly defend itself in the feud between the company and former CEO Peter Moyo.

As Moyo continues his legal action against his dismissal from Old Mutual in June, nonexecutive director Pinky Moholi has denied his claims that the board played a role in "victimising" him for whistleblowing and that it chose sides between him and its chair, Trevor Manuel.