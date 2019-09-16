CEO’S DISMISSAL
Trevor Manuel defends Old Mutual’s second firing of Moyo as public brawl goes on
Old Mutual chair also says Peter Moyo’s application to have board directors declared delinquent would turn corporate governance on its head
16 September 2019 - 05:10
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel defended his board’s decision to block Peter Moyo from returning to work as CEO, saying the insurer’s second dismissal letter was valid, as a public slinging match rumbles on.
Old Mutual fired Moyo in June, citing a breakdown in trust and alleged conflict of interest. This prompted Moyo to sue for unfair dismissal.
