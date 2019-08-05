Companies / Financial Services NEWS ANALYSIS: The nuts and bolts of Discovery’s court action against Liberty Behaviour-driven insurer wants competitor to stop using information from its wellness programme to reward customers who are participating in it BL PREMIUM

Behaviour-driven insurer Discovery has taken its competitor Liberty to court over the latter’s decision to reward customers who are taking care of their health by participating in a number of wellness programmes, including Vitality.

Even though Liberty recognises a number of wellness programmes as its tool to gauge its clients’ well-being and thus their eligibility for rewards, Discovery is the only company that has taken enough offence to launch a legal challenge. It’s not difficult to understand why.