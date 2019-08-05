NEWS ANALYSIS: The nuts and bolts of Discovery’s court action against Liberty
Behaviour-driven insurer wants competitor to stop using information from its wellness programme to reward customers who are participating in it
05 August 2019 - 05:10
Behaviour-driven insurer Discovery has taken its competitor Liberty to court over the latter’s decision to reward customers who are taking care of their health by participating in a number of wellness programmes, including Vitality.
Even though Liberty recognises a number of wellness programmes as its tool to gauge its clients’ well-being and thus their eligibility for rewards, Discovery is the only company that has taken enough offence to launch a legal challenge. It’s not difficult to understand why.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.