Liberty's recovery strategy bears fruit Analysts say that CEO David Munro has exceeded market expectations

Liberty CEO David Munro presented his best set of results yet on Tuesday after two years at the helm. Parent company Standard Bank deployed him to steady the insurer amid market-share and stock price declines.

After Munro posted a 51% jump in interim headline earnings for the six months to end-June and signalled that he expected an upbeat second half, analysts said he had exceeded market expectations and it was clear that the changes he introduced at Liberty were well thought through.