David Munro power-lifts Liberty

Few people are expecting any fireworks from the midyear financial results of the big four banks — Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa and FirstRand. Growth in revenue is likely to be minimal.

One of the few pockets of growth is likely to be Standard Bank’s life insurance subsidiary Liberty Holdings, which gets the ball rolling on August 1. In a trading update, Liberty has already flagged a 45%-55% increase in its headline EPS.

After a rough few years in which it went nowhere, Liberty’s fortunes have improved markedly in the two years since former Standard Bank investment banker David Munro took charge.

Investors will be hoping Munro can help Liberty catch up with rivals that have left it in the dust.

Over the past three years, Liberty’s share price has fallen 13%, while Sanlam’s has risen 16% and Discovery’s has gained 10%