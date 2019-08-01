Companies / Financial Services

Discovery and Liberty head to court over rewards programme

Discovery says Liberty has infringed Vitality's copyrights while Liberty says this is just a ploy to limit competition

01 August 2019 - 14:23 Londiwe Buthelezi
David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A tug-of-war is brewing between two of the country’s largest insurers, Liberty and Discovery, over accusations that Liberty has infringed Vitality's copyrights, while the Standard Bank-owned insurer says it is just a ploy to limit competition.

Liberty CEO David Munro said during the presentation of the insurer’s results on Thursday that Discovery has taken it to court over Liberty’s recently launched wellness bonus benefit, saying it has infringed its Vitality trademark and alleged that it has launched unlawful competition.

Liberty introduced a wellness bonus for customers to add on to their lifestyle protector risk products in May. Clients get a cash-back benefit after five years. But the insurer did not create a wellness programme of its own. Instead, it would use the wellness status from whatever programme their clients were on to reward them.

“We did see the action by the competitor as an attempt to limit competition in our market. Secondly, and perhaps more profoundy, we believe that client data belongs to the client,” said Munro, promising that Liberty will vigorously defend this matter because the data in question does not belong to the company running the wellness programme.

Munro said Liberty constructed its wellness bonus benefit the way it did because in its research, clients had indicated that they did not want to be boxed into another rewards programme. Instead, they wanted the insurer to reward them based on their available health information.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Liberty Holdings keeps dividend unchanged despite profit surge

Financial services group says it will focus on driving SA retail performance and growing the value of new business
Companies
7 hours ago

David Munro power-lifts Liberty

Off a low base, Liberty is expecting a bounce in its earnings, which will also be a boost for its parent, Standard Bank
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Liberty introduces new tools to an elderly trade

Another buzzword is robo-advice - automated responses to clients' questions online
Business
2 months ago

Liberty says its retail unit in SA is struggling to get new business

Indexed new business sales in the SA retail insurance unit increase 1% from a year before to R1.5bn
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.