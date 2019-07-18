Companies / Financial Services

Liberty says earnings surged in the first half as equities recovered

18 July 2019 - 08:39 Nick Hedley
Liberty Holdings says progress is being made towards rebuilding a competitive and sustainable business, resulting in improved operating earnings. Picture: SUPPLIED
Financial services group Liberty Holdings, which provides insurance and investment services, says half-year earnings rose by up to 55% as equities rallied in the first six months of 2019.

The JSE all-share index followed global markets higher in the first half, rising 10.4% partly on optimism about the prospect of lower interest rates and a resolution to trade disputes.

“The Shareholder Investment Portfolio benefited significantly from improved investment market returns, particularly in respect of equities, in the first half of 2019,” Liberty said.

Normalised headline earnings per ordinary share — a metric that accounts for one-offs linked to the group’s property interests and a black empowerment scheme — are expected to have risen by between 45% and 55% in the six months to end-June, Liberty said.

Headline earnings per ordinary share grew by between 25% and 35%.

“The current risk profile of the Shareholder Investment Portfolio is similar to a conservative balanced portfolio and is managed with a long-term through-the-cycle investment horizon.

“Progress is being made towards rebuilding a competitive and sustainable business, resulting in improved operating earnings whilst the focus on new business volumes continues,” the group said.

