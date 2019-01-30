Companies / Financial Services

New era for Absa as Maria Ramos steps down

The bank now plans to claw back the ground it lost under former parent Barclays

30 January 2019 - 05:10 NICK HEDLEY
Maria Ramos. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maria Ramos. Picture: SUPPLIED

Maria Ramos’s decision to step down as Absa CEO, after exactly a decade in the job, marks the end of a tumultuous era for SA’s third-most valuable bank, which now plans to claw back the ground it lost under former parent Barclays plc.

Since Ramos took the helm in March 2009, Absa has been the worst-performing stock within the JSE’s banking index. While its market capitalisation has tripled to R157.9bn, sector giant FirstRand’s has grown six-fold, while Standard Bank, Nedbank, RMH and newcomer Capitec have all fared better than Absa.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Absa shifts into new era as Ramos retires

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Maria Ramos retires as Absa CEO

The Reserve Bank’s former registrar of banks, René van Wyk, will be interim CEO until a permanent appointment is announced
Companies
21 hours ago

Absa to be a captainless ship for 10 months

Absa bids Maria Ramos, its CEO for a decade, good bye, but is yet to decide on who will be her successor, and will most likely only announce this in ...
Companies
11 hours ago

Absa’s partnership with Société Générale promises a major boost for African business

SA bank is rekindling its ambitions on the continent through a partnership with the French banking group
Companies
9 days ago

Most read

1.
Maria Ramos retires as Absa CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa to be a captainless ship for 10 months
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Apple dips as trade dispute hits iPhone demand ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Pepkor difficult to price in shadow of Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tech young turks raise R20m for innovative tenant ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Absa to be a captainless ship for 10 months
Companies / Financial Services

Maria Ramos retires as Absa CEO
Companies / Financial Services

Maria Ramos backs Cyril Ramaphosa to revive economy
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.