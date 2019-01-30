New era for Absa as Maria Ramos steps down

Maria Ramos’s decision to step down as Absa CEO, after exactly a decade in the job, marks the end of a tumultuous era for SA’s third-most valuable bank, which now plans to claw back the ground it lost under former parent Barclays plc.

Since Ramos took the helm in March 2009, Absa has been the worst-performing stock within the JSE’s banking index. While its market capitalisation has tripled to R157.9bn, sector giant FirstRand’s has grown six-fold, while Standard Bank, Nedbank, RMH and newcomer Capitec have all fared better than Absa.

