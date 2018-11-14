Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What the liquidation of VBS means

14 November 2018 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Despite calls by the EFF for VBS Mutual Bank to be recapitalised in the name of transformation, the final liquidation of the bank has been ordered by the high court following an urgent application by the Reserve Bank.

The Bank found the institution to be hopelessly insolvent following details in the great bank heist report, which detailed how almost R2bn was looted from the bank.

Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia joined Business Day TV to discuss the liquidation of VBS bank.  

VBS Bank to be liquidated after Reserve Bank's application is unopposed

President Cyril Ramaphosa and some ANC MPs have argued that VBS should be rescued, but parties to the application by the Prudential Authority agree ...
National
23 hours ago

VBS Bank liquidation will speed up criminal and civil cases

Prudential Authority CEO Kuben Naidoo says the court order ‘gives us more power to recover money from those that stole it or owe the bank’
National
21 hours ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: EFF leads charge against Pravin Gordhan

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in a fight for political survival, and ‘Tweeto‘ Mboweni cancels his Twitter Q&A
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop fifth column arming itself in the background

Attacks on Pravin Gordhan are not just noise, they are part of the pushback by the Zuma faction
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Protect us from yourself public protector

That’s how the Zupta machine rolls, planting little bombs all over the place. The new moves against Gordhan are a mere distraction
Opinion
1 day ago

