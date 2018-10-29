Some tailwinds in store for attractively priced Quilter

South African investors will have to look beyond Quilter's declining share price to find value in the former Old Mutual’s wealth management business, analysts said on Monday.

Even though Old Mutual shareholders were invested in the UK wealth manager through Old Mutual Plc before the managed separation, Quilter is a new stock on the JSE.

Quilter is primarily listed on the London Stock (LSE) but about 61% of the shareholder base is still in SA. The company managed and administered £118bn of investments on behalf of its customers at the end of September 2018.

Quilter's share price is down 18% on the LSE and 14% on the JSE since it listed on June 25. In pounds, shareholder returns are also down 9% over the last four months, although SA shareholders benefitted from a weaker Rand. But analysts point out that when looking at its UK peers, Quilter has done better since it became a standalone company.

"I would argue that the share price performance has disappointed since listing. [But] they did pay a special interim dividend …. Having said that, Quilter’s peers are also down significantly more over the same period," said Karl Gevers, heads of research at Benguela Global Fund Managers.

Quilter is difficult to compare to any SA listed asset management companies as it is more of a wealth manager, and services mostly UK customers.

Warwick Bam, head of research at Avior Capital Markets, said the wealth manager's share performance is also driven by other factors outside of its control.

"Quilter's earnings are dependent on equity and bond market returns and, as such, the share performance is a reflection of global market conditions rather than a company specific concern,” he said.

Gevers said at its current price, Quilter's share is still attractively priced when one considers its forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, the comparison between the company’s share price and its expected future earnings.

The company is trading at 12 times its forward PE, which is considerably less than its peers, the UK's St James and Hargreaves Landsdown, but Gevers says Quilter has done well operationally and held its own better than the two as far as share price movement is concerned in 2018.

“Quilter has established itself as one of the larger wealth managers in the UK. Given the structural changes (pension fund reforms), it should experience some tailwinds,” he said.

Gevers added that even though pressure on fees would continue to escalate and costs to retain and attract clients were likely to rise, the company was in a good position to benefit from the reforms. “Regulatory changes are a risk for the business; however, they also provide an advantage as only the larger players with economies of scale will be able to navigate through a highly regulated industry.”

Quilter has scaled up its operations drastically in the past six years. It acquired a number of financial advice businesses including Intrinsic, which has doubled in size since Quilter bought it in 2015. By the end of June 2018, the company had about 2,000 of its own financial advisers and 4,000 independent agents supporting it.

But Bam says having been in operation for only six years, Quilter remains a young company that still needs to prove to the market that it can deliver consistent results.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za