In an unusual move, the audit regulator is to review KPMG SA’s turnaround strategy

05 May 2018 - 10:44 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) said on Friday it had appointed a specialised team to review the turnaround strategy of KPMG’s scandal-hit South African arm.

The global auditor has been under close scrutiny since 2017 over work done for a company owned by the Gupta family.

The firm responded by appointing veteran public servant and former chairman of the Development Bank of Southern Africa Wiseman Nkuhlu as its chairman in January and said it was reviewing the work of its partners.

"Irba has taken the unusual step of mobilising a specialised team specifically to do a review of KPMG’s turnaround strategy," the Irba said in a statement.

Irba, which will start the review next week, referred a former KPMG employee to a disciplinary hearing in February over work carried out for Linkway Trading, a project management firm owned by the Gupta family.

Sibanye-Stillwater is the latest company to consider a new auditor, saying on Friday it would start looking for a new auditor to replace KPMG.

This follows a decision by Barclays Africa, one of KPMG’s major financial customers and SA’s second-biggest lender by market value, to join more than 10 other clients, including the government and broker Sasfin, to break ties with KPMG since 2017.

Reuters

Loss of KPMG would be a loss for everyone

As customers abandon the once-mighty firm, it faces the very real prospect of going under
1 day ago

Barclays decision threatens KPMG SA

The bank’s board says it wants to ditch the auditors, who will lose R138m in annual  fees
2 days ago

TIM COHEN: Swift action and public explanation on KPMG needed

SA needs the Reserve Bank, the finance ministry and Irba, acting together — and quickly
1 day ago

