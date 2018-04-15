KPMG to review hundreds of audit files from the past two years

KPMG will review at least 200 audit files going back two years as part of wide-ranging efforts to reassure its clients and the public of the ethical behaviour of its employees and the quality of its audit work.



Teams from other KPMG offices would arrive on Monday to conduct the review, ensuring “independence and rigour” to give clients “comfort about the past”, the recently appointed independent chairman of KPMG, Wiseman Nkuhlu told journalists on Sunday.



The latest development comes following renewed concerns over the quality of KPMG’s work, as it emerged that it was the auditor of VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed into curatorship in March and is now suspected of possible fraud.



Two of the partners on the VBS audit, Sipho Malaba and Dumi Tshuma, resigned at the weekend when faced with disciplinary charges brought against them in relation to their work for VBS, KPMG said.



Malaba had not disclosed loans that he held with VBS, which was required of employees who held loans with financial institutions, said KPMG CEO, Nhlamulo Dlomu.

In conversations with Malaba, some of the information he provided was “misleading”. “This is shocking and disappointing for us,” said Dlomu, who added that the disappointment and anger in the firm following revelations relating to VBS was “palpable”.



KPMG was thrust into the spotlight last year when it emerged that it had audited Linkway Trading, the Gupta family company that helped launder state funds to pay for the family’s Sun City wedding. Some of its partners attended the wedding.



KPMG International acknowledged at the time that the local arm’s work for the Gupta’s and the South African Revenue Service, which led to a report that fuelled the “rogue unit” narrative, was not up to standard. Nine partners, including then CEO Trevor Hoole, subsequently resigned from the firm, which also lost a number of clients.



In a move that Nkuhlu described as “drastic” and “unprecedented”, KPMG would contract an independent company to conduct “integrity checks” on its senior employees, which practice would be repeated every two years.



KPMG would also run a “speak-up campaign” among staff, opening a hotline for 30-60 days and encouraging employees to reflect on whether they had been forced to condone work that was not up to scratch, said Nkuhlu.



Where issues were highlighted on work that fell outside the current review of audit files, these files would also then form part of the review, he said.