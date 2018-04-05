A2X lands sixth listing as Huge seeks more liquidity

It may be a market minnow, but JSE rival A2X has netted telecommunications group Huge as it strives to build up its secondary listings offering.

A2X began trading in October 2017 and it has been a slow grind for the company with Huge now just its sixth listed offering. The others are black economic empowerment investment holding group African Rainbow Capital, construction materials business Afrimat and financial services companies Coronation, Peregrine and Sandown Capital.

But CEO Kevin Brady says the pipeline is looking "healthy" and A2X is on the cusp of signing on a top 40 stock.

Huge itself has somewhat sunk from public view, partly owing to a single stock futures debacle in which the directors were fined and then forced by the JSE to restate its financial statements in 2010, 2011 and 2012 owing to its accounting treatment of 80,455 single stock futures contracts that it took out in 2008.

But CEO James Herbst says that Huge had gone through "the valley of the shadow of death" after the implosion of the least-cost routing market.