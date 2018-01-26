Investors are spoilt for choice as new bourses give JSE a run for money

In SA, our regulation does not allow this concept (as yet) and an exchange needs to have the approval of the issuer prior to making its shares available for trade. Fortunately, this can easily be achieved using the secondary listing process. This is a light-touch approach that leverages the regulation of the host exchange. In the case of A2X, there is no cost or additional regulatory burden to secondary list and settlement takes place via the existing proven infrastructure between Strate (share transactions totally electronic) and its participants. There is also no effect on the settlement process or the company’s share register.

The secondary listing process is well-established in SA and is commonly referred to as dual or fast-track listing. In fact, seven of the 10 largest companies listed on the JSE as measured by market capitalisation are secondary listings. They include Anheuser-Busch InBev, British American Tobacco, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Anglo American, all of which have a primary listing offshore and secondary listing in SA.

In terms of the benefits of competition, this is largely a one-sided argument, with research evidencing that competition is good — whether it be in the capital markets space or any other industry. So strong is the case for competition in financial markets, that the UK Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates financial service firms and markets in the UK, introduced a new statutory objective in 2013 to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers.

So how can we expect competition to benefit the markets in SA? Firstly, fresh competition in the primary exchange space is likely to help grow the number of listings available as they target an area traditionally overlooked by the incumbent. This will help expand the range and variety of investment opportunities for investors.

In the secondary market, A2X is offering significant price savings — upward of 40% on the end-to-end cost of transacting in shares. New exchanges can do this as they benefit from using the latest technology which is cheaper, faster and more agile than legacy systems prevalent at incumbent exchanges.

The international experience has shown that by reducing the friction cost of doing business (transaction fees), the level of activity increases. Many of the new-age global capital managers, such as quant funds, liquidity providers and hedge funds, view SA as a high-cost destination.

By passing on efficiencies through lower fees, A2X can help increase liquidity in existing listed shares and thus help grow the overall market. It has also been shown that lowering costs reduces the hurdle for potential new investors and, importantly, also improves the quality of the price discovery process as measured by the bid-offer spread. In the UK, a Tabb Research study found that in the two years post the introduction of competition in 2007, the bid-offer spread on all top 100 companies listed in the FTSE100 narrowed by 25%-75%.

Competition breeds innovation, service excellence, market efficiencies and industry growth, and while the full benefits are likely to take time, competition will improve and progress our capital markets for all participants.

SA has a history of too many dominant immutable firms, but as Dylan’s lyrics continue, "If your time is worth savin’, then you better start swimmin’ or you will sink like a stone."

• Brady is CEO of A2X.