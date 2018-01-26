STOCK EXCHANGES
Investors are spoilt for choice as new bourses give JSE a run for money
For much of the past 130 years, the JSE has dominated the local landscape and has been the sole provider of most stock exchange services in SA. It has become a well-known, highly respected and an effective business. However, as Bob Dylan sang back in the sixties, "The times they are a-changin’".
In August 2016, the Financial Services Board (FSB) issued two new exchange licences, one to ZAR X and one to 4 Africa Exchange (4AX). In April 2017, it issued an exchange licence to A2X Markets and later last year, it issued a licence to Equity Express Securities Exchange (EESE).
So four new exchange licences were issued in SA over 16 months.
The industry has largely welcomed this move by the FSB and it has launched SA’s capital markets on a journey of future change and progress. To quote Walt Disney, "Progress is impossible without change." But how are these new exchanges likely to progress the industry?
As a backdrop, it is important to note that competition in the capital markets space is not a new phenomenon. The US has 13 exchanges and more than 35 alternative trading venues. The EU successfully opened up for competition with the introduction of new regulation called MiFID (markets in financial instruments directive) back in 2007. In Australia, after a long battle to gain approval, Chi-X Australia was launched in 2011.
Canada has four equity exchanges, India has two national stock exchanges and numerous regional exchanges, Mexico has two and the list goes on. In short, the South African market is now just playing catch-up with global developments.
Of the four new licensed exchanges in SA, broadly speaking, there are two distinct business models being followed. Firstly, there are those exchanges looking to compete in the primary market by offering stand-alone exchange solutions. They are predominantly targeting a previously untapped market and offer a platform to list and trade their shares. In this camp are ZAR X, 4AX and EESE — each with their own particular value proposition, but with an emphasis on restricted and BEE shares.
Then there is A2X, which competes directly in the secondary share market. This is achieved by offering a platform to buy and sell shares that had already listed on an authorised host exchange.
Internationally, platforms that offer trading in the secondary markets are often referred to as Alternative Trading System (ATS) or Multi-Lateral Trading Facilities (MTF). The value proposition is to make the buying and selling of listed shares both cheaper and more efficient. These venues have become increasingly popular around the world and account for a large share of overall global liquidity.
Most of the successful first competitors to the long-standing monopolistic incumbents have adopted a form of this model. The most notable is Chi-X Europe, the first competitor to the London Stock Exchange (and other exchanges in Europe), which captured more than 20% market share within 48 months. It has since been bought by BATS, the largest pan-European exchange.
A2X has styled its exchange on this model by offering an alternative platform for companies to secondary list and trade their shares in SA. Interestingly, in most international markets these alternative venues (ATS and MTF) can unilaterally list the companies of their choice without the need for their authority. They refer to this as "an admit to trade" model. Not surprisingly, they target the biggest and most liquid shares of the companies listed in their respective jurisdictions. Often, the companies are not even aware their shares transact on these platforms.
In SA, our regulation does not allow this concept (as yet) and an exchange needs to have the approval of the issuer prior to making its shares available for trade. Fortunately, this can easily be achieved using the secondary listing process. This is a light-touch approach that leverages the regulation of the host exchange. In the case of A2X, there is no cost or additional regulatory burden to secondary list and settlement takes place via the existing proven infrastructure between Strate (share transactions totally electronic) and its participants. There is also no effect on the settlement process or the company’s share register.
The secondary listing process is well-established in SA and is commonly referred to as dual or fast-track listing. In fact, seven of the 10 largest companies listed on the JSE as measured by market capitalisation are secondary listings. They include Anheuser-Busch InBev, British American Tobacco, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Anglo American, all of which have a primary listing offshore and secondary listing in SA.
In terms of the benefits of competition, this is largely a one-sided argument, with research evidencing that competition is good — whether it be in the capital markets space or any other industry. So strong is the case for competition in financial markets, that the UK Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates financial service firms and markets in the UK, introduced a new statutory objective in 2013 to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers.
So how can we expect competition to benefit the markets in SA? Firstly, fresh competition in the primary exchange space is likely to help grow the number of listings available as they target an area traditionally overlooked by the incumbent. This will help expand the range and variety of investment opportunities for investors.
In the secondary market, A2X is offering significant price savings — upward of 40% on the end-to-end cost of transacting in shares. New exchanges can do this as they benefit from using the latest technology which is cheaper, faster and more agile than legacy systems prevalent at incumbent exchanges.
The international experience has shown that by reducing the friction cost of doing business (transaction fees), the level of activity increases. Many of the new-age global capital managers, such as quant funds, liquidity providers and hedge funds, view SA as a high-cost destination.
By passing on efficiencies through lower fees, A2X can help increase liquidity in existing listed shares and thus help grow the overall market. It has also been shown that lowering costs reduces the hurdle for potential new investors and, importantly, also improves the quality of the price discovery process as measured by the bid-offer spread. In the UK, a Tabb Research study found that in the two years post the introduction of competition in 2007, the bid-offer spread on all top 100 companies listed in the FTSE100 narrowed by 25%-75%.
Competition breeds innovation, service excellence, market efficiencies and industry growth, and while the full benefits are likely to take time, competition will improve and progress our capital markets for all participants.
SA has a history of too many dominant immutable firms, but as Dylan’s lyrics continue, "If your time is worth savin’, then you better start swimmin’ or you will sink like a stone."
• Brady is CEO of A2X.
