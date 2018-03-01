Companies / Financial Services

Santam weathers catastrophe claims

The insurer increased its dividend by 8%

01 March 2018 - 10:38 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SANTAM
Picture: SANTAM

Santam’s share price was unchanged on Thursday morning, after the short-term insurer reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December rose 31% to R10.86.

This compares with recent guidance of HEPS growth of between 29% and 34%.

The company increased its dividend by 8%, to R6.16 per share.

Investment income jumped 56.25% to R1.3bn, from the prior period’s R832m, mainly due to the positive fair value adjustments on the investment portfolios and the release of foreign currency gains on the winding up of Santam International.

The group’s conventional insurance business reported a net underwriting margin of 6%, from the prior period’s 6.5%.

This was despite the period being marked by significant catastrophe claims, as well as several large commercial fire claims during the first half of 2017, the company said in its results statement on Thursday.

The net underwriting margin met the midpoint of the group’s long-term target range of 4%-8% of net earned premiums.

Cash generated from operations increased to R3.3bn from R2.2bn, helped by an improvement in investment income and working capital levels.

At 9.30am Santam’s share price was unchanged at R307. The company has gained 14.96% so far in 2018, rising almost 3% in early February when it issued its forward guidance for Thursday’s results.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: mess began in central Europe
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gwede Mantashe wants Mining Charter agreement in ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Merger with Steinhoff is not an option, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Ignore the emotional roller coaster in South Africa and keep investing abroad
Opinion

FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services

Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400bn mega-catastrophe
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.