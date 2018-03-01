Opinion

Ignore the emotional roller coaster in South Africa and keep investing abroad

01 March 2018 - 06:03 Kyle Wales
Growth potential: A customer enters a branch of Axis Bank in Mumbai. Investing in Axis shares could yield an investor healthy returns as the bank benefits from strong GDP growth. Picture: REUTERS
Growth potential: A customer enters a branch of Axis Bank in Mumbai. Investing in Axis shares could yield an investor healthy returns as the bank benefits from strong GDP growth. Picture: REUTERS

A question I am sure we will hear more often now that things are turning for the better in SA is: why should I continue to take any of my money offshore when, firstly, things are improving here and, secondly, South Africans (especially corporates) have a dismal track record of investing abroad?

The reason it has been so dismal is that South Africans typically expatriate their money when pessimism about SA is at its peak and repatriate their money when the consensus is overwhelmingly positive.

Who can forget how much money was lost on global investments (in dollar terms) as the rand rose from a low of R12 to the dollar in 2001 to R6 by the end of 2004?

At this point many people bought their rands back to SA and lost a second fortune on their domestic investments (again in dollar terms) as the rand subsequently weakened to R15 by the end of 2015.

Rare is the person who is able to time the market with any success. More rare is one who is able to do this while investing in their spare time. The reality is that it always makes sense to have a portion of your wealth invested globally. Many people forget, or choose to ignore, the benefits of diversification that were drilled into them in Finance 101 at university.

While the expected return of a portfolio will always be lower than the return of the asset with greatest expected return, as the average of 1 and 2 will always be below 2 (what Warren Buffett calls "diworsification"), its purpose is to reduce risk.

This it does remarkably well, especially if the assets out/underperform at different points in the cycle.

In these instances the risk of the portfolio can even be below the weighted average risk of all the assets within the portfolio, so in this case, to use an analogy, the average of 1 and 2 would be below 1.5.

This holds true for the MSCI ACWI and the JSE Alsi indices because since 2008 their rolling annualised five-year returns have exhibited a low correlation with each other. This, however, is not the only reason you should invest globally.

Why would you limit yourself to an investable universe of $1.2-trillion (the market cap of the JSE), much of it concentrated in a single company, Naspers, which accounts for $110bn of that $1.2-trillion, or almost 10%, when you could be investing in an enormous universe of $79-trillion in which no single stock accounts for more than 1%?

This includes great companies like Coca-Cola, Google and Microsoft, whose products the average South African uses every day. When last did you drink a soft drink that wasn’t manufactured by Coca-Cola, use a search engine that wasn’t Google or use a spreadsheet that wasn’t Excel?

These businesses have the benefit of being globally diversified, so the degree to which they are affected when one country invades another (think Russia and Ukraine), its neighbours boycott it (think Qatar) or a finance minister is replaced (think SA) is very small indeed.

Even some stocks that look expensive at the moment, like the so-called Fangs (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google), look far cheaper if you adjust for the multi-decade growth opportunities available to them

A potential risk of investing globally is that global markets are currently expensive. This is unquestionably true looking from the top down, but there are many companies that individually offer value.

One example of this is Legal and General, a UK insurer, which trades on a low forward price-earnings multiple of 11 times and a dividend yield of 7%, even though it is growing at high single to low double digits.

Another is Axis Bank, which trades on under two times price to book and should be able to grow its loan book at 20% plus on strong GDP growth in India as well as private banks taking share from their state counterparts. It should also benefit from a margin uplift on top of this as its credit loss ratios recover from elevated levels and it tilts its loan book towards retail (as opposed to corporate) loans.

Even some stocks that look expensive at the moment, like the so-called Fangs (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google), look far cheaper if you adjust for the multi-decade growth opportunities available to them.

A stock that can grow its earnings north of 20% per annum doubles its earnings in more than three years (not in five, due to the benefit of compounding) and one that can grow more than 50% (as Facebook did) doubles its earnings in less than 18 months.

I believe the only sensible investment strategy for the average person is to decide what portion of your monthly savings you wish to invest globally and what portion in SA and to keep this percentage stable, regardless of what happens in SA.

Announced in the budget last week was that the foreign allocation limits for institutional investors are to be increased by 5% across all categories — life insurers, collective investment schemes, investment managers and retirement funds.

This includes the allocation to African exposure, which will rise to 10%. Should you have a windfall, invest this in the same ratio. This is called dollar (rand) cost averaging. If you had done this over the last five years, the average price of each dollar bought would be R12.33, which doesn’t compare unfavourably to the current "strong" levels we see the rand trading at today.

• Wales is a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group’s Titan boutique. 

These are the implications of the 2018 budget for children

The slow rate of growth in spending on basic education constrains opportunities for poor learners in public schools, writes Herve Ludovic de Lys
Opinion
13 hours ago

No Naspers in Investec Asset Management funds: here’s why

SPONSORED | There are ample offshore opportunities to offset the dearth of local tech and healthcare stocks
Money & Investing
15 hours ago

Eskom downgraded despite lifeline

A R20bn facility will allow the power utility to keep fixing governance
Companies
15 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Land seizures are complex, costly and unwise — ...
Opinion
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: SA needs qualifications for hard ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s great age ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Rough times with the Zumas
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
PETER BRUCE: The reshuffle: Cyril gets it half ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Related Articles

These are the implications of the 2018 budget for children
Opinion

Eskom downgraded despite lifeline
Companies / Energy

Christo Wiese basks in Shoprite’s ‘ray of light’ after Steinhoff scandal
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Openness to trade makes SA vulnerable to global shifts
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.