Ignore the emotional roller coaster in South Africa and keep investing abroad

Rare is the person who is able to time the market with any success. More rare is one who is able to do this while investing in their spare time. The reality is that it always makes sense to have a portion of your wealth invested globally. Many people forget, or choose to ignore, the benefits of diversification that were drilled into them in Finance 101 at university.

While the expected return of a portfolio will always be lower than the return of the asset with greatest expected return, as the average of 1 and 2 will always be below 2 (what Warren Buffett calls "diworsification"), its purpose is to reduce risk.

This it does remarkably well, especially if the assets out/underperform at different points in the cycle.

In these instances the risk of the portfolio can even be below the weighted average risk of all the assets within the portfolio, so in this case, to use an analogy, the average of 1 and 2 would be below 1.5.

This holds true for the MSCI ACWI and the JSE Alsi indices because since 2008 their rolling annualised five-year returns have exhibited a low correlation with each other. This, however, is not the only reason you should invest globally.

Why would you limit yourself to an investable universe of $1.2-trillion (the market cap of the JSE), much of it concentrated in a single company, Naspers, which accounts for $110bn of that $1.2-trillion, or almost 10%, when you could be investing in an enormous universe of $79-trillion in which no single stock accounts for more than 1%?

This includes great companies like Coca-Cola, Google and Microsoft, whose products the average South African uses every day. When last did you drink a soft drink that wasn’t manufactured by Coca-Cola, use a search engine that wasn’t Google or use a spreadsheet that wasn’t Excel?

These businesses have the benefit of being globally diversified, so the degree to which they are affected when one country invades another (think Russia and Ukraine), its neighbours boycott it (think Qatar) or a finance minister is replaced (think SA) is very small indeed.