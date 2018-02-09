Companies / Financial Services

Insurer Liberty’s shares fall sharply after disappointing update

A 40%-55% spike in basic HEPS was thanks to an accounting oddity, and normalised HEPS rose a much more modest 1%-15%

09 February 2018 - 10:05 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Insurance group Liberty’s share price fell as much as 7.2% to R124 on Friday morning after it issued a disappointing trading update.

Though Liberty said it expected to report on March 2 that its basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew as much as 55%, this was mainly due to the way its holding in real estate investment trust Liberty Two Degrees was accounted for.

Normalised HEPS — which it said "reflects the economic substance" of its investment in Liberty Two Degrees — rose within a modest range of 1% to 15%, the trading update said.

Liberty Two Degrees was unbundled from the parent group in November 2016.

Basic HEPS, calculated using International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) rules which Liberty said did not correctly reflect its earnings, would increase by between 40% and 55%.

"The increase in basic and headline earnings per ordinary share is mainly attributable to an accounting mismatch arising on consolidation of Liberty Two Degrees into the Liberty Holdings results," the trading statement said.

"Liberty Two Degrees units held to match policyholder liabilities in the group’s wholly owned long-term insurer, Liberty Group Limited, are accounted for at net asset value on consolidation. The listed unit price, however, is used to measure the policyholder liability, creating a noneconomic accounting mismatch between the movements of the Liberty Two Degrees listed unit price and the underlying Liberty Two Degrees net asset value."

