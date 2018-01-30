BREAKING NEWS: Viceroy Research names its new target: Capitec Bank

This was indicative of “predatory finance”, a claim it had corroborated with former customers and employees, it said.

“Viceroy’s extensive due diligence and compiled evidence suggests that indicates Capitec must take significant impairments to its loans, which will likely result in a net-liability position. We believe Capitec’s concealed problems largely resemble those seen at African Bank Investments prior to its collapse in 2014.”

Capitec had refinanced delinquent loans, suggesting its loan book was massively overstated. A write-off of R11bn – about 13.5% of Capitec’s total assets at the end of August – would more accurately represent the delinquencies and risk in Capitec’s portfolio, Viceroy said.

“Reconciliation of loan book values, maturity profiles and cash outflows imply Capitec is either fabricating new loans and collections, or re-financing R2.5bn–R3bn in principal per year by issuing new loans to defaulting clients.”

An upcoming reckless and predatory lending case, which will be heard in March, could lead to a class action, it said.

“We think that it’s only a matter of time before Capitec’s financials and business unravel, with macro headwinds creating an exponential risk of default and bankruptcy.”

Andre du Plessis, Capitec’s chief financial officer, told Bloomberg News: “It’s very surprising that someone writes a report who knows nothing about us… There’s a total lack of understanding of what we do. We don’t make fees on rescheduled loans.”

This was akin to an “Enron response”, said Viceroy founder Fraser Perring, referring to the American energy company that declared bankruptcy in 2001.

“PR [public relations] and roadshows mean nothing about the performance of a company,” Perring said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in London.

He confirmed that Viceroy was short the stock. “I assume I have made money [on Capitec’s share price fall], but our motive is not only short-term profit; we take a long-term position. In essence we consider Capitec uninvestable.”

With Bloomberg